JUST IN: Emmanuel Macron is re-elected French president

Emmanuel Macron won a second term as president of France, triumphing on Sunday over Marine Le Pen, his far-right challenger, after a campaign where his promise of stability prevailed over the strong temptation of an extremist lurch.

Ms. Le Pen conceded to Mr. Macron not long after the polls closed. His victory, which early polls project at 58.2 percent of the vote to Ms. Le Pen’s 41.8 percent, was much narrower than in 2017, when the margin was 66.1 percent to 33.9 percent for Ms. Le Pen.

The French do not generally love their presidents, and none had succeeded in being re-elected since 2002. Mr. Macron’s unusual achievement in securing five more years in power reflects his effective stewardship over the Covid-19 crisis, his rekindling of the economy, and his political agility in occupying the entire centre of the political spectrum.

Ms. Le Pen, softening her image if not her anti-immigrant nationalist program, rode a wave of alienation and disenchantment to bring the extreme right closer to power than at any time since 1944. Her National Rally party has joined the mainstream, ending the taboo that held that defence of the Republic meant keeping the far right at the margins.

Macron’s victory over Ms. Le Pen, a longtime sympathizer with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and the leader of a party hostile to NATO, will come as a relief to the United States and France’s European allies at a time when there is a war raging in Ukraine.

*Courtesy: New York Times

