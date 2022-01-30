JUST IN: Emmanuel settles on Pastor Umo Enoh for 2023

Governor Udom Emmanuel has finally ended months of speculations and permutations with the presentation of one of his cabinet members to succeed him as Governor in 2023.

At a well-attended PDP Stakeholders’ Meeting, which took place Sunday evening at the Governor’s Lodge, in Uyo the state capital, Governor Emmanuel, after months of seeking the face of God, finally announced his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, as his preferred choice to succeed him.

Former Governor, Obong (Arc) Victor Attah, thereafter made the formal presentation of Pastor Eno to the stakeholders, which comprise major and leading political chieftains from the three Senatorial Districts, who all applauded the choice and pledged to work towards his emergence as the governor of the state come 2023.

Pastor Eno spoke passionately and emotionally about how he grew up in the Police barracks and how dreary and challenging those days were, but he summoned hope to overcome those difficulties.

He said he was grateful to God and to Governor Emmanuel for finding him worthy of the onerous task to lead the people of the state and continue the people-focused and developmental strides of the governor.

Bishop Uma Ukpai and the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang prayed for his success, a sentiment that was re-echoed by Oku Ibom Ibibio and Chairman of State Council of Chiefs, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk.

