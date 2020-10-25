Education

JUST IN: #EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Following the unrest in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely.

 

New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had  rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October to the month of November.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division NECO, Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the body noted that the decision was reached by the Governing Board of the Council, after critically analysing the present security challenges in the country
The Governing Board had explained that it’s decision was premised on the curfew imposed in some states affecting schools and distribution of examination materials to affected locations.

The statement reads in part: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Closing schools ‘greater public health risk’ than reopening, says top US health official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Keeping schools closed in the coming academic year is a greater risk to children’s health than reopening them, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Redfield said the guidelines the CDC has given on operating schools during the pandemic are designed […]
Education

Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian high-school pupils armed with masks, gloves and hand sanitizers started their final exams on Sunday, despite objections from some parents worried about spreading the coronavirus.   The health ministry was laying on 2,500 ambulances and providing a doctor for each school. Any student with a high temperature is meant to […]
Education

Give us PPEs before opening schools, NUT tells Ogun govt

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Public school teachers in Ogun State Tuesday demanded the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and hand sanitizers, among others, as conditions for reopening of schools in the state. The state’s Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, gave the conditions while speaking with reporters at the union’s secretariat in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: