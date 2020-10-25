JUST IN: #EndSARS Protest: NECO postpones 2020 examination indefinitely

Following the unrest in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protests, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has postponed its ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE), indefinitely.

New Telegraph recalls that twice in less than two weeks, the Council had rescheduled some of the 2020 SSCE papers originally planned to be written in October to the month of November.

A statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division NECO, Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the body noted that the decision was reached by the Governing Board of the Council, after critically analysing the present security challenges in the country

The Governing Board had explained that it’s decision was premised on the curfew imposed in some states affecting schools and distribution of examination materials to affected locations.

The statement reads in part: “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide. The Council had in a press release, dated 21st October 2020, informed the general public of rescheduling some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.”

