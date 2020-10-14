JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters again take over Lekki Toll Plaza

*Activists also gather at Alausa

The #EndSARS protesters have again blocked the Lekki Toll plaza in Lekki, Lagos.

This comes after the youths rejected the new tactical police unit, SWAT, which was announced by the Inspector General of Police on Tuesday.

The protesters were outin full force at the Lekki Toll Plaza with many of them showing off their dancing skills at the location.

Most motorists ostensibly aware of the likelihood of another protest on Wednesday stayed clear of the area.

The protesters had barricaded both lanes of the road ensuring that vehicles would not be able to pass.

Lending his voice to #EndSWAT, ace music producer, DonJazzy, in a post via his Twitter account, insisted that the new unit SWAT should be ended before the government starts listing unnecessary expenses used to set up the unit.

“They should just end this SWAT now before it starts o,” he wrote

Meanwhile, reports reaching New Telegraph also indicate that protesters are again gathering at Alausa where more tents have sprung up.

Also a number of portable convenience have been placed around the area ostensibly for the use of the protesters.

