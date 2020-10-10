JUST IN! #EndSARS: Protesters disrupt Obasanjo’s Owu Day festival

Angry youths protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Units of the Nigeria Police Saturday disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The youths stormed the venue of the annual festival, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu kingdom, in attendance.

The annual Owu festival is organised to showcase the cultural heritage of Owu kingdom where Obasanjo hails from.

The protesters barricaded the entrance of the palace of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosumu where the event was holding, demanding an audience with the former President.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the refusal of security agents to grant the protesters access into the palace infuriated them as they chanted “EndSARS” slogan repeatedly.

Security agents, comprising the police and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), shot sporadically into the air to disperse the protesters.

This resulted in pandemonium as people around the area scampered to safety to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

Sunday Telegraph further gathered that a policeman, who was trying to disperse the crowd, was attacked and injured by the protesters.

The youths also stormed major streets of Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta, the state capital, demanding an end to the operations of SARS.

