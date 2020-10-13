News

JUST IN: EndSARS protesters ignore Wike’s order, storm streets of Port Harcourt

…as activists take over Lekki Toll Plaza again

EndSARS protesters in Rivers State stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital on Tuesday in defiance to Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive.
The youths, who converged opposite the Pleasure Park at Aba Road, began their procession carrying placards and chanting “End SARS” insisting the governor had no right to ban peaceful protests.
Meanwhile, in Lagos, EndSARS protesters are back at the Lekki Toll Plaza keeping pressure on government to take decisive steps not only against SARS but wider reforms in the police.
According to a post on Instagram, popular musician, Falz, along with others, were seeing heading towards the toll gate on Tuesday morning to continue their protest.
Falz the Bahd Guy, whose real name is Folarin Falana, listed a number of demands that government must meet before they will end the protest, which included the immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families and an increase in the salaries of policemen so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and property of citizens among others.
Today’s protest follows on the heels of the one that began on Monday with a huge turnout, which prompted the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address them promising to take their grievances to President Muhammadu Buhari today (Tuesday).

