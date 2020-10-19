JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters shut Alausa Secretariat

…as soldiers, police take over Abuja

#EndSARS protesters in the early hours on Monday, stormed Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, and shut the premises preventing workers from entering the premises.

The protesters locked all the entrances to the secretariat and turned back motorists and pedestrians from coming out and going into the premises.

Commuters were seen stranded at bus stops due to few commercial buses on the road.

Some of the areas where the protesters have occupied include; Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ikorodu Road, LASU-Iba Road by Isheri-Roundabout, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

Some video clips posted on social media showed stars devoid of traffic around the Shoprite area of Alausa with people trekking.

Meanwhile, reports out of Abuja indicate that police and soldiers have taken over major streets checking vehicles.

According to the reports, no #EndSARS protesters were seen on the streets as they had on previous days.

It was also learnt that hoodlums attacked and drove away #EndSARS protesters who had camped outside the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja on Sunday night.

When reporters visited the CBN office Monday morning they did not see any protesters but only police operatives.

Like this: Like Loading...