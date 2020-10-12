Top Stories

JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters shut down Lekki Toll Gate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The #EndSARS protesters have shut down the Admiralty toll plaza in Lekki, Lagos, according to reports reaching New Telegraph.
The #EndSARS protests led by Nigerian youths have continued despite the Inspector-General of Police announcing the immediate disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) following a nationwide outcry over its brutality.
He made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon in Abuja.
But according to the youths, the protests will continue until there is a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps, PDP clash over probes

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The House of Representatives and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday clashed over allegations that the suspension of investigations into various allegations of corruption by the leadership of the green chamber was a ploy to shield certain individuals involved in scams from being exposed.   The green chamber, which had for several weeks been conducting […]
News Top Stories

2023: Power play within PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Johnson Ayantunji

The People Democratic Party (PDP), may have kicked started the journey to 2023 with the recent whistle-stop to the South West embarked on by Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, even as the imposing stature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar still looms large over those eying the party’s plum ticket.   Last week, the […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $18.12m, N3.255bn to procure scanners for Customs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…N75bn investment fund for 68m youths Lawrence Olaoye The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of $18.2 million foreign component and N3.22 billion local component for the procurement of scanning machine for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari also approved the establishment of a N75 billion Youth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: