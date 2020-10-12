JUST IN: #EndSARS protesters shut down Lekki Toll Gate

The #EndSARS protesters have shut down the Admiralty toll plaza in Lekki, Lagos, according to reports reaching New Telegraph.

The #EndSARS protests led by Nigerian youths have continued despite the Inspector-General of Police announcing the immediate disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) following a nationwide outcry over its brutality.

He made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday afternoon in Abuja.

But according to the youths, the protests will continue until there is a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

