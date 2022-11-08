JUST IN: Enugu APC House of Reps candidate dies in auto crash

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Reps candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje is dead.

Omeje, one of the top candidates of the party in Enugu North Senatorial Zone died in a motor accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel Nsukka.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when he was coming back from Edem-Ani town after a political meeting.

He was said to be driving alone along Erina-Edem Ani road when he suddenly lost control and his car veered into the bush, hitting a tree in the process.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained in the accident.

An APC stakeholder from the area confirmed the story.

