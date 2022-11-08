Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Enugu APC House of Reps candidate dies in auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Reps candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje is dead.

Omeje, one of the top candidates of the party in Enugu North Senatorial Zone died in a motor accident Tuesday morning.

The accident happened along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel Nsukka.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when he was coming back from Edem-Ani town after a political meeting.

He was said to be driving alone along Erina-Edem Ani road when he suddenly lost control and his car veered into the bush, hitting a tree in the process.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained in the accident.

An APC stakeholder from the area confirmed the story.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

oil spillage
Metro & Crime

Nembe spill cleanup: Aiteo deploys two 1000 metric tonnes ramps

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu Efforts to cap the leaking wellhead in the Santa Barbara South field, in Nembe, have received a boost with the deployment of heavy equipment, including two 1000 Metric Tonnes (MT) ramps. This was disclosed on Friday, in a statement signed by the Group Managing Director (GMD), Aiteo Eastern E & P Company […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Four soldiers nabbed for impersonation, 2 pistols recovered from armed robber

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on patrol of Orile Iganmu, yesterday, recovered two locally made shot guns from suspected robbers. This is just as policemen attached to the Iju Division in Iju area of the state, arrested four suspected fake soldiers, including three  male, and a female.   The Lagos State Command Police […]
Metro & Crime

TB Joshua’s disciples gift N1m, bags of rice to Magboro indigents

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

…say spirit will never die   “Our father, Prophet Temitope Joshua might have transited but he is here with us in the spirit, because the spirit of a true prophet never dies.”   These were the words of Prophetess Olayinka Egbejobi, during a charity visit to indigents of Magboro community in Ogun State, by disciples […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica