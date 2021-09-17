JUST IN: Enugu youth leaders missing as EFCC officials invade meeting venue

Some of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Enugu State Chapter have been declared missing after some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the hotel where they were holding a meeting.

An alarm raised on the verified social media platform of the NYCN said the whereabout of some of the members are unknown following the EFCC raid.

According to the NYCN Public Relations Officer Comrade Prince-will Ugwu: “The Secretary of NYCN, Darlington Ugwuegbe is nowhere to be found.”

The Secretary, who also doubles as the Deputy Coordinator of NANS Zone B (Southeast & SouthSouth) and DG Gburuscare initiative, is amongst many of the youth and students unaccounted for as at the time of this report.

The NYCN PRO reported that the EFCC Invaded the SouthEast Youth & Students Stakeholders Meeting, which was holding at Castle Majestic Hotel, Enugu, in the late hours of Thursday “shooting sporadically, beating and molesting everybody, bursting into their hotel rooms….”

Further reports on the platform said: “We want to use this medium to inform all Nigerian students that while we the youths of the Southeast were having a peaceful deliberation on the state of our region at The Castle Majestic, some officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, invaded our meeting venue, made away with some of our leaders.

“As we speak they are still in their custody, one of the persons is the State Secretary of NYCN, TA to the Governor of Enugu State and DG Gburus Care Initiatitive.”

