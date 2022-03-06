Sports

JUST IN-EPL: Ronaldo absent from Man Utd squad to face City

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo was not with the Manchester United squad that assembled ahead of the derby at City on Sunday.

United manager Ralf Rangnick assembled the usual 21-man squad at The Lowry Hotel but Ronaldo was not present with his teammates.

Edinson Cavani was also absent despite Rangnick indicating he would be available for the game at the Etihad. Cavani has missed the last five games with a groin problem.

Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw were also not accounted for when the squad arrived at their pre-match base on Saturday evening. Eric Bailly has been recalled to the Premier League matchday squad for the first time in two months.

Ronaldo’s apparent absence is bound to dominate the build-up to the confirmed team news at 3.30pm on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30pm. Rangnick will be asked about his selection in his pre-match interviews with the rights holders.

Marcus Rashford could spearhead United’s attack in the absence of Ronaldo even though he has scored five goals this season. Ronaldo is United’s highest scorer on 15 goals.

On Friday, Rangnick suggested the brittle Cavani and Rashford could ease the burden on Ronaldo, who has scored once in his last ten appearances: “A few things that have happened in last few weeks couldn’t have been foreseen by anybody.

“With Edinson available for the game, and the upcoming games, we have other options. With Marcus Rashford we have another player who I will insist and continuously be behind him, to develop him. We have achieved that with quite a few young players in the past, and I don’t see why this can’t happen with Marcus.

“He has got abundant talent, he has got pace, physicality, everything you need as a modern striker, no matter if he is playing from the wing or the centre. I will put all my energy into making sure he takes the same pathway as other players in recent months.”

On Cavani, Rangnick said: “Yeah, he has been back in training since yesterday. Today was his second session. He looks good, so I think he could at least be part of the group for Sunday.

“There are two or three question marks behind some players we will have to wait and see what happens. Edinson as it stands now will be part of the group.”

Confirmed squad members: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Mejbri, Lingard, Mata, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford

*Courtesy: MEN

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Registration opens for Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon has commenced registration for the maiden edition of the half marathon, 10km race, and 5km race taking place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. The Half Marathon, organized by Heritage Group and greatly supported by the Ogun state government will hold on 17th July, 2021. “We are calling on all professional runners, […]
Sports

International Schools Athletics: Organisers promise high standard

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the maiden International Schools Athletics Championship, Sports Business Network, in conjunction with the Lagos State Athletics Association, has assured of a top notch championship. Speaking during a press conference heralding the competition scheduled to take place in Lagos from March 14 to 19, Olympic gold medalist Aniefiok Udo-Obong, who is the initiator […]
Sports

Elahor hails Eagles’ 28-man AFCON list

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Says new foreign coach should not take team to Cameroon Former national team midfielder, Friday Elahor, has thumbed up the 28-man list of the Super Eagles players invited for the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Speaking with New Telegraph, Elahor said the team was not going for jamboree and there was need […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica