JUST IN: Ernest Shonekan dies at 85

Former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest  Shonekan is dead.

He is said to have died Tuesday in a Lagos hospital at the age of 85.

Shonekan headed the Interim National Government (ING) between August 26 and November 17, 1993, before he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Abacha eventually took over as the substantive Head of State.

The the ING was designed by Nigeria’s former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), to midwife a substantive civilian democratic governance as the military prepared to return to the barracks in 1993.

Shonekan, a consummate corporate titan, reportedly died at a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Details later…

 

