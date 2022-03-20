Sports

JUST IN: Ese Brume returns Nigeria to World Indoor podium since 2008

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Sweden’s Duplantis sets new world pole vault record

 

Ese Brume has returned Nigeria to the World Indoor championships podium for the first time since Olusoji Fasuba raced to 60m gold in Valencia in 2008.

The 25-year-old Brume leapt a huge 6.85m personal season’s best in the third round to move to the silver medal position behind pre-championships favourite, home girl Ivana Vuleta who took early command of the event with a 6.89m best in the second round before improving top 7.06m in the fourth round.

By that feat, Brume has not only become the third Nigerian to win medals at World Athletics Championships indoors and out as well as at the Olympics behind Glory Alozie and late Sunday Bada but also the third long jumper to win a World Indoor title after Paul Emordi (1987) and Chioma Ajunwa (1997).

Brume began her quest for a podium finish with a 6.22m effort. She improved to 6.47m in the second round before her huge leap in the third that eventually landed her on the podium.

Further efforts to turn silver to gold were futile as she could only jump 6.66m, 6.76m and 6.67m in the fourth, fifth and final round.

The feat moved her to the top of the African and Nigerian indoor list for the year, joint fourth in the African all-time list behind Chioma Ajunwa (6.97m), Blessing Okagbare (6.87m) and Sierra Leone’s Eunice Barber (6.86m).

Meanwhile, Ruth Usoro set a new personal season’s best of 6.69m to place eighth in the final classification, a huge lift for the 24 year old who has had an indifferent collegiate indoor season.

The Nigerian 4x400m relay team failed to make it to the final after running a personal season’s best time of 3:09.55.

With Brume’s silver medal win, Nigeria has now won 12 medals in the history of the Championships with two gold medals, seven silver and three bronze.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis held his nerve to better his world pole vault record at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

Duplantis went clear at 6.20 metres on the third time of asking in raucous conditions at the Stark Arena to improve by 1cm his previous best set two weeks ago in the same Serbian venue.

The Swede joined the competition with the bar at 5.60m, going on to pass four times as rivals fell by the wayside.

Duplantis saw American Chris Nilsen fail at 5.95m and Brazil’s Rio Olympic champion Thiago Braz at 6.05m.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Algerian journalists vow to stay on despite knife attack

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Algerian journalists who suffered a knife attack in Douala on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations want to carry on their coverage in Cameroon. Mehdi Dahak, who owns an Algerian football website, says one colleague needed hospital treatment after suffering two “deep wounds” while he himself was cut in the face. […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Neymar strikes twice as PSG hold on to beat Bordeaux

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neymar suggested that speculation about his decline was premature with two sharply taken first-half goals on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain hung on to win 3-2 at Bordeaux in Ligue 1. The Brazilian had only scored one goal for PSG this season, and that was a penalty in September, but he struck from open play […]
Sports

Benue: Lobi Stars suspends three players indefinitely

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The management of Lobi Stars FC Thursday rose from a management meeting and approved the indefinite suspension of the trio of Ebube Duru, John Lazarus and Ossy Martins for various offences. They were giving the marching orders from the club after being served with queries that were unsatisfactorily answered. Head of Media of the club, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica