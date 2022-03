The US and the EU have announced a major deal on liquified natural gas, in an attempt to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.

The agreement would see the US provide the EU with at least fifteen billion additional cubic metres of the fuel – known as LNG – by the end of the year, reports the BBC.

The bloc has already said it will cut Russian gas use in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

That will mean increasing imports and generating more renewable energy.

