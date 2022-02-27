JUST IN: EU to begin providing arms to Ukraine

The European Union has announced that it intends to begin shipping arms to Ukraine, the first time in its history it has taken such a step.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the move marked a “watershed moment”.

She also announced a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia and Belarus, and a ban on Russia using European airspace, reports the BBC.

