JUST IN: Euro 2020: Eriksen collapses during Denmark-Finland game, match called off

Senate, NCS want excise on carbonated drinks Nigeria’s leading revenue generating agencies – Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) – yesterday, disclosed that they had projected to generate N43.5 trillion as revenue into the nation’s coffers in three years. The three frontline revenue generating agencies of […]

In a bid to bolster the fight against insurgency, banditry and other criminalities in the country by the military, the Federal Government has acquired new helicopter and fighter jets. President Muhammmadu Buhari disclosed this in his comments at the commissioning ceremony of the newly acquired military equipment for the Air Force, including NAF MI- […]

The 36 states of the federation have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Presidential Executive Order No. 00-10 of 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May on the funding of the courts. The 36 states, through their respective attorneys general, are seeking an order of the Supreme Court quashing Buhari’s Executive Order […]

