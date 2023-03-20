Business

JUST IN: European banking shares drop after Credit Suisse takeover

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

European bank shares have dropped sharply after troubled bank Credit Suisse was rescued in a $3bn (£2.5bn) purchase by its Swiss rival UBS.

UBS, which purchased Credit Suisse at a fraction of its closing market value before the weekend, is down 13%, reports the BBC.

Share prices in Asia fell earlier – with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropping by about 3% and the Nikkei in Tokyo more than 1% down.

Credit Suisse was the most significant failure of a crisis of confidence in the banking sector that also saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

Switzerland’s second biggest lender was seen as a bank that was too important to fail – meaning the takeover was rushed through by the the country’s authorities.

Despite market turmoil in recent weeks, experts are not forecasting a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Bank of England says the UK banking system is “well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound”.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

MPC: Bank’s NPL ratio drop to 6.1% in August

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Despite the negative effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, the country’s banking system continues to be stable as Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio dropped to 6 .1 per cent in August 2020, from 6.4 per cent in the previous month, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have said. The MPC […]
Business

Infraction: MTN moves to avoid repeat of Nigeria’s experience in Ghana

Posted on Author Damilola Adeleye with agenc y report s

To avoid the bitter experience of paying heavy fines to the Federal Government of Nigeria over non-registration of SIM cards, MTN’s Ghana operation may have to deactivate about a quarter of SIM cards on its network to comply with a directive from that country’s regulators on biometric registration. Ghana’s National Communications Authority had advised that […]
Business Top Stories

Food insecurity: World Bank approves $2.3bn programme for Africa

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has approved a $2.3 billion programme to help countries in eastern and southern Africa to help countries in eastern and southern Africa tackle food insecurity. According to the World Bank, the money will help increase the resilience of the region’s food systems and its ability to tackle growing food insecurity that’s expected […]

Leave a Reply