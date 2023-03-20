JUST IN: European banking shares drop after Credit Suisse takeover

European bank shares have dropped sharply after troubled bank Credit Suisse was rescued in a $3bn (£2.5bn) purchase by its Swiss rival UBS.

UBS, which purchased Credit Suisse at a fraction of its closing market value before the weekend, is down 13%, reports the BBC.

Share prices in Asia fell earlier – with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropping by about 3% and the Nikkei in Tokyo more than 1% down.

Credit Suisse was the most significant failure of a crisis of confidence in the banking sector that also saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US.

Switzerland’s second biggest lender was seen as a bank that was too important to fail – meaning the takeover was rushed through by the the country’s authorities.

Despite market turmoil in recent weeks, experts are not forecasting a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Bank of England says the UK banking system is “well capitalised and funded, and remains safe and sound”.

