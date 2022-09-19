JUST IN: Evans, others sentenced to 21 years

Metro & Crime

Evans, others sentenced to 21 years

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia at about 5:30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos and were alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2 million.

But they pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

The judge held that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other aspiring kidnappers.

 

 

Metro & Crime

Kebbi: NDLEA arrests 89 dealers, seizes 2,800 tons of drugs

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 89 suspected drug dealers and seized 2,800 tons of illicit drugs within six months in Kebbi State. Briefing journalists yesterday in Birnin- Kebbi, the state NDLEA Commander, Peter Onche Odaudu, said the suspects were arrested between January and July 7, 2021. He said: “The […]
Metro & Crime

17-year-old teenager narrates how native doctor kidnapped, raped her

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A 17-year-old teenager (name withheld) Tuesday narrated how a traditional healer/native doctor, identified as Prince Tom, who was to treat her ailing father, kidnapped and raped her in Lagos. The lady told an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos that she was a 15-year-old senior secondary school student when Tom had come to […]
Metro & Crime

Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the […]

