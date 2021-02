JUST IN: Everton host Man City, Leicester face Man Utd in FA Cup last eight

Liverpool have signed midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for £20m. The fee for the Spain international, 29, could eventually rise to £25m with bonuses. “It’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” he said. Thiago will […]

The Nigeria Football Federation, Confederation of African Football, Bolton Wanders and Eintracht Frankfurt have celebrated with Jay-Jay Okocha on his 47th birthday. The midfielder is regarded as one of the greatest players from Africa, winning the Nigeria Player of the Year award seven times and twice scooped the BBC Africa best player prize. The governing […]

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said the state is ready to partner with companies, organisations and individuals in the promotion and development of sports in the state. Iyaye stated this at the presentation of branded tracksuits to Rivers United by the chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos, Gabriel Davids, […]

