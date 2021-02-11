Sports

JUST IN: Everton host Man City, Leicester face Man Utd in FA Cup last eight

Everton will host Premier League leaders Manchester City and Leicester City face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Full quarter-final draw:
Everton v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Southampton
Leicester City v Manchester United
Barnsley or Chelsea v Sheffield United

