JUST-IN: Ex-Anambra Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju Is Dead

The former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the elder statesman passed on in the early hour of Tuesday, April 11, at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief sickness.

According to a statement issued by Cheta Chinwoke Mbadinuju on behalf of the family, the former governor died at the age of 78 years.

The statement reads, ” With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and associate, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.

