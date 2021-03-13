JUST IN: Ex-CP’s wife murdered in Benue

Unknown persons on Saturday murdered the wife of a retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya, Mrs. Eunice Aghanya in Makurdi.

Mrs Aghanya was murdered right at her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass in Makurdi, the state capital, by the yet to be identified assailants who were suspected to have trailed her home.

It was learnt that the deceased, who lived alone, returned home around 4 pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

CP Aghanya (rtd), who lives in Lagos, was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night, saying something was wrong.

Sources said when the younger Aghanya got to the house, Mrs. Aghanya’s vehicle was seen parked but the door to the house was locked.

“The younger Aghanya had to break the door to enter the house. On getting inside, he met Mrs. Aghanya in a pool of blood already dead as she was macheted on the head severally by her attackers.”

CP Aghanya served as Commissioner of Police in Benue before he was transferred to Kogi where he retired some years back.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report.

Anene said investigation had already been launched into the murder case.

“Incident is confirmed. The investigation is in progress and details will reach you soon please,” Anene said.

