A Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Egbeyemi who was the Deputy Governor at the immediate past administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi died in the early hours of Saturday morning at a private Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital at the age of 79.

The news of his sudden death has not been confirmed by the appropriate authorities at of the time of filing this report.

… Details later…

