JUST IN: Ex-finance minister, Chu Okongwu, dies at 87

Ex-finance minister, Chu Okongwu, dies at 87

Former Minister of Finance, Chu SP Okongwu, has died at the age of 87.

Okongwu, the first of eight children, was born on September 23, 1934, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Details later…

 

