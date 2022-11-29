Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo is dead.
JUST IN: Ex-Minister, Paul Unongo, dies at 87

Second Republic Minister of Steel, Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo is dead.

The elder statesman died at the age of 87 after he celebrated his birthday in September this year.

A family source, who confirmed the demise of the former National Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) but preferred to be anonymous, said Unongo was born on September 26th 1935, to the Kwaghngise Anure Abera ancestry in Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The source promised to issue a formal statement that will provide more details about Unongo who until his death was appointed member of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

