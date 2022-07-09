JUST IN: Ex-Oyo Gov, Omololu Olunloyo, is dead

Former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, is dead.

Olunloyo reportedly died Friday afternoon in Ibadan.

It was learnt that the mathematician ex-governor had been down with an ailment in the last few weeks and was receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, the state government is yet to officially announce his death.

