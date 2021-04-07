News

JUST IN: Ex-Senator, Sati Gogwim, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ex- Senator, Sati Gogwim of Plateau State is dead.
Williams Gogwim, a younger brother of the deceased confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.
“My brother has been sick since last year and in December he left the country for treatment abroad and only returned on Sunday, April 4.
“He came back a little bit stronger, until this morning when he had health crisis, which compelled us to rush him to Rayfield Medical Centre.
”Unfortunately, on getting there he was confirmed dead,” he said.
“We are going to miss him, his love and warm as a brother, father, uncle and supporter,” he said.
Williams said that the family was shocked over his demise and would discuss the funeral soon.
Gogwim was elected as senator representing Plateau Central in 2007 and spent four years at the National Assembly before loosing to Sen. Joshua Dariye in 2011.
Gogwim hailed from Dawaki village in Kanke Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.
He retired as a Major in the Nigerian Army before joining politics and became a senator in 2007.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

How Jarrod Glandt Went From Being in Debt To Becoming A Millionaire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Jarrod Glandt has gone through a lot in his life. In his current apparition, he is known as an entrepreneurial icon: either for his work as the co-host of the Young Hustlers podcast, being a successful investor in Cardone Capital and the Hundy app, in addition to his investment in other business portfolios. […]
News

Ogun to launch MSMEs Development Fund

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, kicked off the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and declared that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Fund to provide easier credit facilities, will soon be launched in the state.   The governor disclosed that innovation fund for tech-based MSMEs in the state will be launched with […]
News

Ex-DSS director proffers solution to insecurity

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

A security expert and former Director of Operations in the Department of State Services (DSS), Chief Raymond Nkemdirim, has identified modern equipment, community and intelligence- led policing as critical components of effective security and policing which he said Nigeria should adopt if it hoped to surmount the current security situation.     In addition, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica