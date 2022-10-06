JUST IN: Ex-VP Namadi Sambo robbed in Abuja

A mobile phone belonging to former Nigerian Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, has been stolen by a thieve in Abuja.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, someone breached the tight security line and stole Sambo’s phone at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar’s book launch in Abuja.

“It’s incredible that someone can breach the tight security line and steal the phone of the former VP Sambo at the ongoing late Governor Solomon Lar Book launch in Abuja,” Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Top dignitaries across the political spectre including ex-leaders and chieftains of political parties, business and family associates are attending the event which is taking place at NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja FCT.

Late Lar is the founding Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He held various offices at the national level for over 50 years. He was a member of the first national parliament when Nigeria gained independence in 1960.

He was elected governor of Plateau State on the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) platform during the Nigerian Second Republic, holding office from October 1979 until the Military coup of December 31, 1983 that brought Muhammadu Buhari to power.

He died in 2013 at the age of 80.

