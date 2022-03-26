JUST IN: Explosion Rocks Kaduna Community

Residents of Danmani community of Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were thrown into apprehension following an explosion on Friday night.

The incident happened close to a P.O.S operator shop near Abubakar Sadiq Mosque, according to residents.

It was learnt that an object believed to be explosive was found close to a motorcycle ‎belonging to a POS operator in the community.

A local vigilante in the community, who craved anonymity, said the explosion injured the POS operator who was later rushed to hospital.

‎”The man was rushed to hospital for treatment because his legs and finger nails were badly affected. The case has been reported to police,” he said.

Another resident, who simply identified himself as Shehu, said three people sustained injuries in the incident.

According to him, a team of anti-bomb squad arrived the scene and detonated another explosive.

“Among the three injured persons, the P.OS operator is unconscious and receiving treatment at 44 Hospital, while the remaining two person sustained mild injuries,” he said.

The state government and State Police are yet to comment on the incident. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Jalige Mohammed, did not answer calls.

The explosion happened a few weeks after the state government through the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, warned residents to be vigilant because there was report of terrorists plans to plant IEDs at schools, markets and worship places.

