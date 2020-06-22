JUST IN: Ezekwesili loses mum to cancer

A former presidential candidate and Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lost her mother, Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

The information was contained in an official press statement by her Media Office on Monday.

The statement, signed by Ezekwesili’s Spokesperson and Publicist, Ozioma Ubabukoh, staid Mama Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday.

She was aged 78.

A native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed following the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Born on April 18, 1942, Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, church and service to humanity.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Like this: Like Loading...