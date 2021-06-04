Top Stories

JUST IN: Facebook slams two-year ban on Trump

Reporter

 

Facebook has banned former US President Donald Trump from its site for two years, claiming he merited the harshest penalty for breaking its rules in the aftermath of a deadly attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.
“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg said in a post.
Facebook also announced that politicians will no longer be granted blanket immunity for fraudulent or abusive information on the social media platform since their opinions are newsworthy.

