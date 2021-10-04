Top Stories

JUST IN: Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram back after outage

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Social media services Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are coming back after an outage that lasted almost six hours, Facebook says.

All three services are owned by Facebook and could not be accessed over the web or on smartphone apps.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, said it was the largest failure it had ever seen, with 10.6 million problem reports around the world.

The last time Facebook had a disruption of this magnitude was in 2019.

Facebook tweeted its apologies to those affected by the outage.

cial media services Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are coming back after an outage that lasted almost six hours, Facebook says.

All three services are owned by Facebook and could not be accessed over the web or on smartphone apps.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, said it was the largest failure it had ever seen, with 10.6 million problem reports around the world, reports the BBC.

The last time Facebook had a disruption of this magnitude was in 2019.

The social media giant’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said it may take some time for Facebook’s services to “get to 100%”.

Some people also reported problems using Facebook’s virtual reality headset platform, Oculus, and apps which require Facebook logins were affected, including Pokémon Go.

An outage of this scale for such a long time is rare. The disruption in 2019 left Facebook and its other apps mostly inaccessible across the world for more than 14 hours.

As yet there has been no official reason given for the problem. But online network experts speculated it may involve an error with DNS, or the domain name system, for Facebook sites.

DNS is often compared to an address book or phone book for the internet, pointing web browsers to the computer system which serves the website they are looking for.

Previous issues with DNS led to widespread outages of several major sites earlier this year.

In one of those instances, it emerged that the blackout was caused by a single customer of a widely-used service who changed their settings, triggering a software bug affecting a huge number of websites.

Several other tech companies, including Reddit and Twitter, poked fun at the social media giant’s predicament – prompting responses from the affected apps.

Facebook tweeted its apologies to those affected by the outage.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.

— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Whither regional commissions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Recently, there was an uproar in the Senate during a debate on a bill seeking the establishment of South-West Development Commission. The establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) had led to the clamour by other geo-political zones to have such bodies that will cater for their zones in infrastructural development. Members of the House […]
Business Top Stories

CBN introduces ‘Special Bills’ to deepen financial markets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it had introduced “Special Bills” as part of efforts to “deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management tool.” The apex bank stated this in a circular signed by its Director, Banking Supervision, Mr. Bello Hassan, which was posted on […]
News Top Stories

We’ll only support Ebubeagu if it’s free from Abuja cabal –MASSOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

The leadership of The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has pointed out the singular basis upon which it will give full support to the newly formed South-east regional security outfit, Ebubeagu. The sole condition for their support, the group said, is the operational independence of the outfit within lawful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica