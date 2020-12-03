Politics

JUST IN: Factional APC sacks Ganduje-backed party leadership in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The crisis rocking the Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened after the factional leadership of the party loyal to Hussaini Isa Mairiga said it had sacked the Abdullahi Abbas executive members who are loyal to the Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.
The factional leadership of the APC, who are all members of the Legacy Group a name given to those who made up the party when they merged prior to 2015 general elections and who are made up of the defunct ANPP, CPC and ANC parties, have been having issues with the elected leadership of Abdullahi Abbas whom they have accused of overstaying his welcome.
The legacy Group alleged that the election in 2018 that brought the Abbas executive into office was unconstitutional.
According to Mairiga, who addressed the media late on Wednesday: “Although, Abdullahi Abbas came into being as Chairman of the Party through a kangaroo election but instead of him to try to mence fences with everybody he has been ruling with impunity.”
Speaking further he warned: “The fact remains that his executive is unconstitutional and an illegal body, which means  anything that comes from them is null and void.
“In another words, what I mean is that anybody who contests the forthcoming January 2021 local government elections on the Abdullahi Abbas platform is wasting his time because his election even if he wins is null and void.”
Hussaini Isa Mairiga urgently called on the APC Headquarters in Abuja to constitute a caretaker leadership that will see to the election of a new leadership in Kano, warning that failure to do so will lead to the total failure and collapse of the party in the state.

