Nigeria’s Super Falcons has been drawn in Group B of next year’s Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

Also in the group with the former African champions are hosts, Australia, debutant, Ireland and Canada.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be played between July 20 to August 20 and for the first time will have 32 teams present.

The draw took place on Saturday morning Auckland, New Zealand which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia.

Details later…

