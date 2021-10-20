News

JUST IN: Falz leads Lekki #EndSARS car procession

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as protesters gather at Unity Fountain in Abuja

Popular Nigerian musician, ‘Falz the Bahd Guy’, has carried out his threat to lead a car procession to protest the one year of the #EndSARS protests at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Wednesday morning.

In a live Instagram post, Falz,  who is the son of popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), can be seen in a bus shouting “#EndSARS” while appealing to people not to leave their vehicles as they drove back and forth past the toll gate honking their horns without the police cracking down.

And in Abuja protesters have gathered at the Unity Fountain were they are also celebrating the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

VAT: Stop thinking about ourselves, Kogi tells Rivers, Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kogi State State government has said it would not join Rivers and Lagos states in pushing for the retention of Value-Added Tax (VAT) in states. Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo stated his government’s position during an appearance on Arise Television which was monitored on Friday in Lokoja He said despite the advantages Kogi had […]
News

Akeredolu moves to revive Oluwa Glass, signs MoU with German firm

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday decried the im-portation of glass into the country despite the availability of raw materials for its production in the state. According to Akeredolu, when the moribund Oluwa Glass was functional, it supplied Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited glasses for windscreens and other motor parts. The governor spoke in his office […]
News

Top Trump aide, Kellyanne Conway, to leave White House

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica