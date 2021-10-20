JUST IN: Falz leads Lekki #EndSARS car procession

…as protesters gather at Unity Fountain in Abuja

Popular Nigerian musician, ‘Falz the Bahd Guy’, has carried out his threat to lead a car procession to protest the one year of the #EndSARS protests at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Wednesday morning.

In a live Instagram post, Falz, who is the son of popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), can be seen in a bus shouting “#EndSARS” while appealing to people not to leave their vehicles as they drove back and forth past the toll gate honking their horns without the police cracking down.

And in Abuja protesters have gathered at the Unity Fountain were they are also celebrating the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

