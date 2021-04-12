JUST IN: Family announces funeral rites for late Afenifere spokesperson, Odumakin

Wale Elegbede

The family of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, has announced the order of his funeral rites

The funeral rites have been slated for a period of three days, starting from Thursday 22 through Friday 23 and Saturday 24 April, 2021.

In a statement issued by the widow of the deceased activist, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin, and titled: “Yinka Odumakin: Transition announcement,” said Thursday’s event, which is “Day of tributes and service of songs” will hold at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state

According to the statement, Odumakin’s body will, on Friday, depart Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North Local Government Area (LGA) of Osun State, adding that there will be a Christian wake by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession same day.

The statement said lying in state will take place on Saturday, April 24 at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.

