News

JUST IN: FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello on Friday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bello, who announced this through his official Facebook page, said he had made frantic efforts to escape the scourge of the pandemic since it started, but was not able to.

He, however, said he has been responding to treatment.

He said: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Restructuring, new constitution solutions to rising insecurity –ACF, MPF, Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Musa Pam, Kenneth Ofoma, and Oladipupo Awojobi

Prominent socio-cultural groups, such as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Afenifere, have uniformly backed restructuring and the adoption of a new constitution in resolving the lingering security situations in the country. Also, the groups insisted that while they agree to the adoption of restructuring, it should, however, […]
News Top Stories

Abuja newspaper vendors protest, mourn slain colleague

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of Abuja Newspaper Vendors Association, yesterday shut down the popular Area 1, Garki Newspaper Distribution Centre to protest and mourn one of its own, who was allegedly killed on Thursday by a security operative attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the Association, Etim Iwara, who addressed […]
News

Things to note about waist beads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Historians believe the African tradition of waist beads may have originated among the Yoruba tribes, now mainly in Nigeria. But the practice is also seen in West Africa, notably Ghana, where the beads signify wealth and aristocracy, as well as femininity. Waist beads are a traditional African accessory that consist of small glass beads on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica