JUST-IN: FCT PDP Chair, Sunday Zaka Is Dead

Adedayo Babatunde

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zaka, has been reported dead.

Zaka, popularly called HIV was said to have died around 3 am on Saturday, hours to the Presidential and National Assembly election in a fatal accident while on his way to his residence in Kuje.

He died alongside his personal security aide after some party activities in the city centre.

A chieftain of the party, Michael Kpatuba, who broke the news via a post on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, said, “Dying Election day is really heartbroken to the FCT, PDP family.

“Rest in peace, Hon Zaka Sunday, FCT PDP Chairman.”

