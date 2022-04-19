Metro & Crime

JUST IN: FCTA seals ministry of works, Merit House, FCC, others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory have sealed-off the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing located at Mabushi in Abuja.

The exercise, which is connected with its drive to recoup about N10billion owed the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, (AEPB), also affected the popular Murg plaza located just opposite the UTC Market, at Area 10, Garki, Merit House, and the Federal Character Commission, among others.

It was carried out early Tuesday morning by heavily armed security personnel drawn from the police, Civil Defense Corps, among others.

The Director of the Abuja Environment Protection Board (AEPB), Engineer Osilama Braimah, who doubles as Chairman of the Special Debt Taskforce, in company of the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah, monitored the exercise.

Braimah said government Ministries, Departments and Agencies were owing to the tune of N10 billion and this, he said, was not acceptable.

He, however, hinted that some ministries were making frantic efforts to pay, while others show signs of unwillingness to pay.

According to him: “The board got court orders to seal the premises.”

He said the exercise, which has just begun, will cover all public and private offices owing the board.

A senior magistrate court sitting in Wuse II, Abuja, had served the defendants with summons to appear before the court on March 30, 2022, but they failed to honour the court.

“The debtors include: Federal Ministry of Works — N9,998,625.00; Federal Ministry of Defence –N17,220,775.00; Federal Character Commission—N10,128,906.25; Civil service Commission–2,451,649.50; and Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission—21,683,750.00.

“Others are Federal Ministry of Health —N14,204,843.75; Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment—N19,222,287.50; Federal Ministry of Education Hqtrs –N25,838,275 ; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Wuse–N16,583,031.25,” he stressed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Mother Sets 10-Year-Old Daughter Ablaze In Ogun  

Posted on Author Reporter

  A mother of five, Aisha Tijani, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun Police Command for allegedly setting her daughter ablaze. The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Moroof Ayinde. The complainant told the police that he lives in the same apartment with the suspect […]
Metro & Crime

Tarabina lauds contractor on pace of work on AIT Road

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The Chairman of the Bayelsa State  Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Engineer Ebiye Tarabina at the weekend commended the contractor handling the AIT Ring Road to Igbogene for the level of work done on the project. Speaking when he embarked on inspection visit to the site,  he expressed satisfaction with […]
Metro & Crime

Kariboye-Igbo unveils Oil Money Foundation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, better known by his social media nickname, Oil Money, recently unveiled Oil Money Foundation to help uplift the needy in the society. According to the entreprenuer, who started his career in real estate and then branched into auto sales, oil and gas, the foundation is his own way of giving back to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica