News

JUST IN: FEC approves N28.1bn for augmentation of FCT infrastructure

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…okays N2bn for facilities in Bayelsa Gas Hub

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N28.1 billion for the augmentation of road and other infrastructural  projects in Wasa District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed by the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Bello explained that the augmentation was as a result of inflation which has overtaken initial approval of N56 billion for the Wasa District projects.

He puts the total project sum at N85 billion with a completion period of 42 months.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who equally briefed, also disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N2.044 billion for the construction of internal road and facilities at the Gas Hub in Bayelsa state.

The Minister added that the Port Harcourt Refinery would be completed and resume production by December this year.

This came as the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, described as unhelpful and insensitive the recent disruption of traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Again, ECWA calls on govt to implement 2014 Confab resolutions

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Evangelical Church for West Africa ECWA has reiterated the call on the Federal Government to implement the over 600 resolutions of the 2014 National Conference because it has substantially addressed all the challenges currently facing the country. According to the Church, to ignore the deliberations and resolutions of the 2014 conference is tantamount to […]
News

Call Itsekiri to order, Oghara people tell Okowa

Posted on Author Ola James

Oghara community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State has petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to urgently call its neighbour, Itsekiri, in order to avoid a seemingly bloody situation between the two ethnic groups in the area over a land dispute. In the petition also forwarded to Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo, Army Headquarters, Abuja, the […]
News

Ebonyi River crash: When mourners became the mourned

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

became the mourned I equally call on all the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, expedite action in unveiling the reason behind the ugly occurrence as I urge drivers to always exercise caution while plying routes In Ebonyi State, it is sorrow, tears and mourning, following the plunging into river of a bus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica