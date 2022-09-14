JUST IN: FEC approves N28.1bn for augmentation of FCT infrastructure

…okays N2bn for facilities in Bayelsa Gas Hub

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N28.1 billion for the augmentation of road and other infrastructural projects in Wasa District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed by the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello, who briefed newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Bello explained that the augmentation was as a result of inflation which has overtaken initial approval of N56 billion for the Wasa District projects.

He puts the total project sum at N85 billion with a completion period of 42 months.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who equally briefed, also disclosed that the Council approved the sum of N2.044 billion for the construction of internal road and facilities at the Gas Hub in Bayelsa state.

The Minister added that the Port Harcourt Refinery would be completed and resume production by December this year.

This came as the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, described as unhelpful and insensitive the recent disruption of traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by the members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

