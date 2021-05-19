JUST IN: FEC honours Mama Taraba’s memory with one minute of silence

…as Osinbajo presides over virtual FEC

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), Wednesday observed one minute of silence for the former Minister of Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Al-Hassan, to honour her memory.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, officially announced the passing of Al-Hassan, popularly known as ‘Mama Taraba’, to the Council and asked that all members rise in her honour.

Al-Hassan served as minister in the first term cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari and resigned from the administration on July 27, 2018.

She died in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on May 7, 2021, at the age of 61 years.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is currently presiding over this week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo is taking charge in the absence of President Buhari, who is currently on a four-day official visit to the French capital, Paris, along with some ministers and other senior aides.

Attending the virtual FEC meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and five ministers.

The ministers in physical appearance include those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu; and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, as well as other members of Council are participating in the meeting virtually.

