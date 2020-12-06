Politics

JUST IN: Female lecturer wins Plateau South by-election, defeats former Speaker

Musa Pam, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has declared a Professor of French from University of Jos and the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nora Daduut winner of the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election conducted on Saturday.
The senatorial seat had become vacant following the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan earlier this year.
New Telegraph reports the by-election was conducted on Saturday in the six local governments that make up the Senatorial District.
The INEC returning officer, Prof Idris Amali, who announced the result, said the APC candidate Prof. Nora Daduut scored a total of 83,151 votes to beat her rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. George Daika  who scored 70, 838 votes.
The results declared showed the APC candidate won in Quapan, Mikang, Shendam and Wase, while the PDP candidate only won in Langtang North and Langtang South, but failed to win his own Mikang Local Government Area.
Governor Simon Lalong, while reacting to the outcome of the election, said the victory of Prof. Nora Dadu’ut was not surprising as the APC is well rooted in the whole state particularly the Southern Senatorial District
Lalong, in a press statement on Sunday signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr.Makut Simon, congratulated Prof. Nora Dadu’ut for making history as the first female Senator-elect in Plateau State.

