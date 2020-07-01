JUST IN: FG announces resumption of domestic flights

Top Stories

The Federal Government has announced the resumption of domestic flights in the country.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this in a tweet on Wednesday.
According to him, the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8, while the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports would resume on the 11th.
Other airports are also expected to resume operations on the 15th.
Sirika, however, noted that a date for the international airports will be announced in due course.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, airports and airline operations just like several other sectors of the economy had been shut to curb the spread of the virus.
Subsequently, as of May, the aviation minister stated that the sector was the worst hit since the pandemic hit the country.
According to him, airlines had, at the time, lost nearly N17 billion monthly since their operations were grounde
“We are in very difficult moments like everyone else. All of this started because someone travelled and unfortunately came back home with it and the consequence is what we’ve been going through.
“We are the worst hit, than any other sector. Some N17 billion monthly is being lost by the airlines, thanks to COVID-19,” Sirika said while responding to questions during one of the Presidential Task Force briefings on COVID-19 in Abuja.
He, however, noted that while there is a need to revive the sector, the process could not be rushed because according to him, the sector is highly regulated and very co-ordinated and has set standards that must be followed at all times.

