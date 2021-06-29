Top Stories

JUST IN: FG arrests IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

…returned to Nigeria Sunday to face trial

The Federal Government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday.
More details later…

