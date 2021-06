JUST IN: FG arrests IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

In continuation of the national vaccination exercise, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu have taken their first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Also Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National […]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, expressed the optimism that Nigeria will not be consumed by the insecurity and other challenges that the country is currently going through. Obasanjo, who likened Nigeria to the scrotum of a ram which will never fall off no matter how vigorous it shakes, said Nigeria will come out strong from […]

Governors of the 36 states of the country has asked organised labour not to go on its planned industrial action on Monday over the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff. The governors, who met with leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) till the early […]

The Federal Government has arrested the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN), who made the disclosure to journalists on Tuesday, revealed that Kanu was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday. More details later…

