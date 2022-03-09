News

JUST IN: FG bans foreigners from buying agric produce directly from farmers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a ban on foreigners and their representatives purchasing agricultural produce at the farm gate.

This implies that only licensed and duly registered local buying agents can now buy farm produce directly from farmers in Nigeria.

The ban was announced on Wednesday in a tweet shared via the Federal Government’s verified Twitter handle@NigeriaGov.

Speaking on the development, Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said that as part of the FEC approval, the Attorney-General would draft a law that would be sent to the National Assembly to support the implementation of the new policy.

“We will also use commodity associations, to which the farmers belong, to ensure effective implementation,” the minister said.

 

