JUST IN: FG constitutes panel for UNILAG crisis

*Asks Babalakin, Oluwatoyin to ‘step aside’

Kayode Olanrewaju

The Federal Government on Friday constituted a seven-man visitation panel to look into the crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The panel has two weeks within which to submit its report.

However, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin were asked to vacate office pending the submission of the panel’s report.

Besides, a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education directed the University Senate to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university, saying the Council did not follow due process in the appointment of Prof. Omololu Soyombo as acting Vice-Chancellor following the sacking of Ogundipe by the Babalakin-led Council.

Ogundipe was removed as Vice-Chancellor a controversial manner by the Council on August 12 during an emergency meeting of the Council held at the Conference Hall of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.

His sack has since generated controversy in the university, as it was describe as illegal and failing to follow due process.

The Council immediately announced the appointment of Prof. Soyombo in acting capacity.

Soyombo formally assumed office on Wednesday, when he called for the support of members of the university university, saying “UNILAG is bigger than individual.”

The statement by Bem Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said: “The Fedrral Government directs the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos,Dr B. O. Babalakin and the Vice Chancellor, Prof.Oluwatoyin T.Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”

Like this: Like Loading...