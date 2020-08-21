Education

JUST IN: FG constitutes panel for UNILAG crisis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Asks Babalakin, Oluwatoyin to ‘step aside’

Kayode Olanrewaju

The Federal Government on Friday constituted a seven-man visitation panel to look into the crisis at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).
The panel has two weeks within which to submit its report.
However, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin were asked to vacate office pending the submission of the panel’s report.
Besides, a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education directed the University Senate to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university, saying the Council did not follow due process in the appointment of Prof. Omololu Soyombo as acting Vice-Chancellor following the sacking of Ogundipe by the Babalakin-led Council.
Ogundipe was removed as Vice-Chancellor a controversial manner by the Council on August 12 during an emergency meeting of the Council held at the Conference Hall of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja.
His sack has since generated controversy in the university, as it was describe as illegal and failing to follow due process.
The Council immediately announced the appointment of Prof. Soyombo in acting capacity.
Soyombo formally assumed office on Wednesday, when he called for the support of members of the university university, saying “UNILAG is bigger than individual.”
The statement by Bem Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said: “The Fedrral Government directs the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos,Dr B. O. Babalakin and the Vice Chancellor, Prof.Oluwatoyin T.Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Firm restates commitment to education, flags off 2020 teacher’s award

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated commitment to the overall development of education, promotion of teachers’ welfare and the teaching profession.   This was as the company said it had over the years been enhancing quality education through infrastructural development, provision of facilities and laboratories across all levels of education system through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix […]
Education

Bowen Varsity sacks over 100 workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than 100 staffers of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State have been sacked by the management of the institution, it has been learnt. According to a source, the development which had already created tension on the campus of the institution was as a result of the management’s resolve to sustain and reposition the university. […]
Education

COVID-19: Okebukola cautions govt on schools’ reopening

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Distinguished Professor Peter Okebukola, has cautioned the government at all levels on reopening of schools amid the current spike in COVID-19 pandemic infections.   According to him, the decisions by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to cancel the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: