JUST IN: FG drops one charge against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has dropped one of the charges against the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who leads the delegation of legal practitioners representing the IPOB leader, urged the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to strike out the remaining charges citing lack of credibility.

The session at the Court of Appeal commenced at about 10 am on Tuesday as Kanu’s legal team mounted a strong defense over allegations of terrorism and treasonable felony.

The hearing of Kanu’s appeal challenging the seven-count charge filed against him by the federal government was earlier slated for October 11 but was later brought forward to today, September 13.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had re-arraigned Kanu on an amended 15-count charge bordering on treasonable felony. However, on May 28, the trial judge, Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, struck out eight of the 15-count charge.

The Appeal marked No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; is challenging the remaining seven-count against Kanu.

