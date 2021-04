JUST IN: FG extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage by one month

Researchers in Spain have said that drinking coffee 30 minutes before a workout could significantly improve the amount of fat your body burns as you exercise. The findings of their study were published in the ‘Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.’ The researchers at the University of Granada, Spain, found that 3mg/kg of […]

Fresh crisis looms in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (NWC/ECPC) is alleged to be working towards another extension of its tenure. The plot by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led NWC/ ECPC is said to be ruffling feathers within the ruling party as some members are gearing up for […]

Fulham beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final to secure an immediate return to the Premier League thanks to two extra-time goals from Joe Bryan. The left-back caught Bees goalkeeper David Raya off guard from 40 yards in the 105th minute of the game at Wembley, with the Spaniard expecting a cross and then […]

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the ongoing national identification number (NIN) and subscriber identity module (SIM) integration exercise by four weeks. The new deadline is May 6, 2021. In a statement on Friday, Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, said the extension was endorsed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica