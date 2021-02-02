JUST IN: FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline by 8 weeks

…has collected 56.18m NIN

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced that the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been extended by eight weeks, with a new deadline of April 6.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami disclosed at the end the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration late Monday.

According to him: “A total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by the mobile network operators”

He added that: “Each NIN is usually tied to an average of three to four SIMs and this infers that the current figure accounts for a significant portion of the existing SIMs. This number of NINs collected represents a significant increase when compared with the 47.8 million reported by the Technical Committee on January 18, 2021.”

While commended citizens for the level of compliance already recorded, he also noted that government considered the extension of deadline to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with their SIMs.

He further disclosed that: “Over 1060 registration centres for NIN have been activated and made operational by NIMC across the country, while Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have opened hundreds of centres and are rapidly deploying resources to open thousands of other NIN enrolment centres across states of the country.”

New Telegraph learnt that the meeting chaired by the minister was attended by key stakeholders, including the EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), DG/CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) various telecommunications companies and Association were also said to have been represented.

