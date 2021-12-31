Top Stories

JUST IN: FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to March 31

*Enrolments hit 71m

Samson Akintaro

The Federal Government has again extended the deadline for the subscribers to link their SIMs with their National Identification Number (NIN) to March 31, 2022. This came as the earlier deadline expires today, December 31, 20201.

The government had come up with the mandatory NIN-SIM linkage exercise on December 9, 2020, with a deadline of December 31, 2020 for all subscribers to comply or get blocked from the networks. It has, however, extended the deadline several times since then.

Announcing the latest extension in a statement jointly signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, and the Head of Corporate Communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mr. Kayode Adegoke, the government said the extension followed requests by stakeholders.

“Following the request by stakeholders, including citizens, legal residents and Nigerians in the diaspora, the Federal Government has extended the deadline of the exercise to the 31st of March, 2022.  This extension would enable the Federal Government to consolidate the gains of the process and accelerate the enrolment of Nigerians in key areas like the remote areas, diaspora, schools, hospitals, worship centres, and the registration of legal residents,” the statement said.

 

