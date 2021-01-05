Top Stories

JUST IN: FG hikes electricity tariff again

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved over 50 per cent hike in electricity tariff payable by customers of the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos).
This is coming just two months after it finally implemented a much opposed hike in November 2020.
According to a revised Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) signed by the new Chairman of NERC, Engr. Sanusi Garba, on December 30, 2020, and sighted Tuesday, the new tariff increase took effect on January 1, 2021, and supersedes the previous Order NERC/2028/2020.
In the new Order NERC/225/2020, the Commission said it considered the 14.9% inflation rate rise in November 2020, foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020, available generation capacity, US inflation rate of 1.22% and the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) of the power firms to raise the tariff.
The revised Service Based Tariff (SBT) also saw increase in the rates payable by all classes of electricity users unlike the one of November 2020, that exempted low power getters.
This is effective till June 2021 while a Cost Reflective Tariff (CRT) expected to raise the new cost higher will be activated from June to December 2021, the NERC Order revealed.
In December, NERC notified that it had begun a review for another tariff, which has been completed and had taken effect from January 1, 2021.
NERC had raised tariff for the DisCos in September but that drew outrages from customers and the organised labour, prompting the Federal Hovernment to suspend it while parties dialogued.
By November 1, 2020, the suspended tariff was implemented after some discounts were given for customers who get 12 hours and above power supply daily.
However, those with less than 12 hour supply did not get a tariff hike, according to the NERC order of November 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19, security top agenda as Buhari attends ECOWAS meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, topmost on the agenda of the one-day meeting are issues bordering on the […]
Top Stories

Lagos relaxes curfew

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state in the wake of the degeneration of the #EndSARS protest. The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the relaxation of the curfew on Friday. The relaxation begins from Saturday. The curfew will now be from 6pm to 8am, while residents of […]
Top Stories

ICPC Chair among 72 lawyers named SAN

Posted on Author Reporter

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has been named Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Owosanoye was one of 72 lawyers named by the Legal Practitioner’s Privilege Committee (LPPC) on Friday. A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the rank in 2020 — with 116 advocate applicants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica